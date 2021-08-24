Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

This Minnesota Town is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

By Abbey
Posted by 
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 10 days ago
Cover picture for the article

When you enter the town of Vining Minnesota in Ottertail County, you aren't expecting to see a giant foot, but that is exactly what greets you from the side of Hwy 210. The Big Foot sculpture is one of many in the town created by artist Ken Nyberg. Ken grew up in the area, and worked as a foreman for Volden Construction, traveling across the U.S. building grain elevators. His metal sculpture creations first appeared in the 1980's, and were made from scrap metal just for fun. The Big Foot appeared in 1991, becoming the identifying landmark for the town of Vining.

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karen Nyberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sculptures#Big Foot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Sculpture
NewsBreak
NASA
News Break
Politics
Related
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Lake has an Unwelcome Visitor

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reports that another lake has a confirmed invasive species. Zebra mussel larvae were found in Rainy Lake in July. Located along the Minnesota-Canada border, Rainy Lake is partially within Voyageurs National Park. A year ago a single adult zebra mussel was discovered in the lake.
Bloomington, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Check It Out! Artists In Bloomington Are Creating A HUGE Mural Near The MOA

The next time you are heading to the Mall of America, maybe take a detour along American Boulevard and 30th Avenue South and check out that will be one of the longest murals in all of Minnesota. The mural, which is expected to be done by the end of September will run more than 750 feet along the outside of an Xcel Energy Substation building on both American Boulevard and 30th Avenue South.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

16-Year-Old Minnesotan Opens a New Must-Visit Festival for this Fall

16-year-old Sam from Montevideo, Minnesota is no slacker, that's for sure. He seems to be very active: he's in 4H, plays baseball, likes to hunt and fish, and also enjoys raising his animals. He also started growing a 1/4 acre pumpkin patch back in 2018. He's a busy guy but he's about to be busier because he is opening his own business this fall called Sam's Pumpkin Patch.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

The One Amazing Item You Have to Try at the Minnesota State Fair

If you're heading up to the Minnesota State Fair, here's the one item you HAVE to try at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together!. Like many Minnesotans, I'm looking forward to heading up to the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights to take in the sights and sounds... and foods... of the Minnesota State Fair this year. Of course, as we all know, it was canceled last year, but we didn't get a chance to go in 2019, either, because we were on a trip to Europe, where we spent about two weeks in Spain and Italy. (I know, tough gig, right?)
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Signs That Summer Is Over In The Minnesota + Wisconsin

It's over before it even starts - or at least it seems that way. Living in our part of the country, we embrace the four seasons but forgive us if we are especially partial to the summer months. Maybe it's because we spend the majority of the year living in less-than-ideal weather conditions; summer allows us the opportunities to throw off the jackets and hats and get outside and enjoy ourselves.
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota Town Needs Someone to Drive the Zamboni

If you have every walked into the manager's office at your local rink and told him (or her) you would like to drive the Zamboni, you might be living the dream of the Gear Daddies famous song. But walk into the correct office right now and they will toss you the keys and say, "Have at it."
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Survey: Summer Tourism Strong Across Minnesota

UNDATED -- A new survey shows the summer tourism season was strong across the state. Explore Minnesota interim state tourism director, Leann Kispert says the majority of Minnesota businesses reported growing or stable financial health. But there is a story behind the numbers as well and that story is mixed....
Minnesota StatePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Popular Minnesota Restaurant Opens Up on Social Media with Vulnerable Letter

We are all living life in a weird world right now...and it is TOUGH! Unfortunately, our local businesses are experiencing more than any of us can imagine due to a lot of anger from extremely rude customers because life just isn't like it used to be. To give a glimpse of what they are going through, several are opening up and being vulnerable on social media and the latest to do so is The Hubbell House in Mantorville, Minnesota.
Rice County, MNPosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Rice County Steam & Gas Engine Club Show This Weekend

The 47th Annual Rice County Steam & Gas Engine Show will be this weekend on their showgrounds just south of Northfield on Highway 3. I am certain all the club members are looking forward to the show after it was canceled last year because of the pandemic. Plus, the forecast is looking really nice for the show Friday, Saturday and Sunday!

Comments / 0

Community Policy