This Minnesota Town is Filled with Totally Unique Sculptures

If you're heading up to the Minnesota State Fair, here's the one item you HAVE to try at this year's Great Minnesota Get-Back-Together!. Like many Minnesotans, I'm looking forward to heading up to the fairgrounds in Falcon Heights to take in the sights and sounds... and foods... of the Minnesota State Fair this year. Of course, as we all know, it was canceled last year, but we didn't get a chance to go in 2019, either, because we were on a trip to Europe, where we spent about two weeks in Spain and Italy. (I know, tough gig, right?)