College Sports

J.R. Smith ready to hit links, classroom with North Carolina A&T Aggies

By ESPN.com
chatsports.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJ.R. Smith is finally getting the college-athlete experience he missed out on nearly two decades ago. The 16-year NBA veteran who skipped college basketball, won two world championships and made millions is now a freshman walk-on for the North Carolina A&T men's golf team. Now, instead of first-class cross-country travel for nightly games against the world's best basketball players, Smith -- who turns 36 next month -- is focused on completing class assignments and working on his golf game.

