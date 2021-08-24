Flood Advisory issued for Guam by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-02 21:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-03 07:04:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around...don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. PAC091-101-031115- /O.EXT.KPHI.FL.W.0030.000000T0000Z-210903T1104Z/ /PADP1.2.ER.210902T0053Z.210902T1330Z.210903T0504Z.NR/ 947 PM EDT Thu Sep 2 2021 ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Schuylkill River At Philadelphia. * Until Friday morning. * At 9:00 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 11.9 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring. The earlier crest approached the flood of record. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 PM EDT Thursday was 16.4 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage just after midnight tonight and continue falling to 7.1 feet Sunday evening. * Impact...At 10.4 feet, Kelly Drive is flooded and closed between North Ferry Road and Falls Bridge. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Kelly Drive is flooded and closed between Hunting Park Avenue and Falls Bridge. The Flat Rock area is flooded. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Route 1 off ramp to Ridge Avenue is flooded and closed. MLK Drive is flooded and closed between Greenland Drive and Montgomery Drive. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Main Street in Manayunk floods in the area of Shurs Lane. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 11.9 feet on 09/29/2004. Target Area: Montgomery; Philadelphia The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Pottstown affecting Montgomery County. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Pennsylvania Schuylkill River At Philadelphia near 30th Street affecting Philadelphia County. Schuylkill River At Philadelphia affecting Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties. Schuylkill River At Norristown affecting Philadelphia, Chester, and Montgomery Counties. For the Schuylkill River...including Philadelphia near 30th Street, Berne, Reading, Pottstown, Norristown, Philadelphia...Minor flooding is forecast. Fld Observed Forecasts (8 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Schuylkill River Philadelphia 11.0 11.9 Thu 9 pm EDT 8.6 7.7 7.1