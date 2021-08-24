Cancel
Doogie Kamealoha M.D. - Episode 1.04 - Lahela & Stitch - Press Release

 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLahela wonders if it’s time to define her relationship with Walter. That thought is suddenly sidelined when Walter is rushed to the hospital for an appendectomy — that falls on Lahela to perform. After Clara’s work conflicts with yet another family milestone, she decides to go part-time, much to everyone’s surprise. However, a big announcement at the hospital may change her mind. Both Lahela and her mom confront the challenges of being strong, smart women in today’s world.

