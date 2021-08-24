Doogie Kamealoha M.D. - Episode 1.04 - Lahela & Stitch - Press Release

Lahela wonders if it’s time to define her relationship with Walter. That thought is suddenly sidelined when Walter is rushed to the hospital for an appendectomy — that falls on Lahela to perform. After Clara’s work conflicts with yet another family milestone, she decides to go part-time, much to everyone’s surprise. However, a big announcement at the hospital may change her mind. Both Lahela and her mom confront the challenges of being strong, smart women in today’s world.