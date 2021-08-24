Downtown Emporia hosts annual Welcome Back Student Block Party Monday evening
Temperatures may have been high Monday, but the energy and excitement in downtown Emporia was much higher Monday evening. Students from Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College were welcomed back to town in style with the annual Welcome Back Block Party on Commerical Street. Main Street Director Casey Woods says the party is not only a great event for incoming and returning students, it’s also a “critical” event for local businesses.kvoe.com
Comments / 0