First physical space for UNC's Asian American Center to open this Friday

Daily Tar Heel
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe UNC Asian American Center will be hosting a grand opening of its first physical space on Aug. 27. The center, located at the Carriage House on 215 W. Cameron Ave., is one of UNC’s community and academic engagement centers. Plans for a physical space for the AAC have been in motion for two years, though student and faculty advocacy for Asian American representation on campus spans much longer.

www.dailytarheel.com

