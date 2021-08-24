Cancel
Marquez Callaway's fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

By Tommy Garrett
Cover picture for the articleAs the New Orleans Saints continue to look for who will be their WR1 for at least the first half of the season, second-year WR Marquez Callaway might very well end up being the player with the best fantasy outlook based on what we have seen and heard. A potential breakout candidate regardless of who is under center, should fantasy football managers consider drafting Callaway at his current ADP in upcoming drafts?

