Dalton, GA

DSC men's, women's soccer take home openers over Sewanee

By Daniel Mayes danielmayes@dailycitizen.news
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BCq3a_0bar4pYn00

The men's and women's soccer teams at Dalton State College both picked up wins in their home opener over Sewanee Saturday at Lakeshore Park.

The men (1-0) earned a 2-0 win, while the Lady Roadrunners (1-1) picked up a 3-0 victory.

Justin Riescher got the first goal of the season for the 11th-ranked Roadrunners, sending one home in the first half. In the second half, Riescher assisted on another goal, finding Connor Nixon on a crossing pass 56 minutes in.

Michael Barrueta and Nestor Mendez, a freshman from Dalton High School, combined for a shutout in goal.

The first half ended in a scoreless tie in the women's game before the Lady Roadrunners opened up with three goals after the break.

Dalton High graduate Rocio Carrizales scored first on a penalty shot, then Megan Wilson sent one in a few minutes later.

Southeast Whitfield's Guadalupe Martinez scored the final goal 78 minutes in when the Sewanee goalkeeper came out of the net to try to stop Martinez's breakaway.

In the Lady Roadrunner net, Mattie Dollar preserved the shutout.

The games counted as exhibition competition for NCAA Division III Sewanee.

Both teams are back in action today at Athens, Tennessee, against Tennessee Wesleyan. The women start at 2:30, while the men follow.

The Daily Citizen

The Daily Citizen

Dalton, GA
