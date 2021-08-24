Star Hunter DX

If you've ever wanted to play a city management sim but with all of the complications stripped out then here's the intuitive Islanders. Islanders: Console Edition is probably the simplest city-building simulation game that I've ever played. The concept is that you place buildings which have unique rules that dictate how many points you get after placing them. For example, if you place a lumberjack (I'm not sure that's an actual building but that's what it's called here) next to a bunch of trees then you'll get more points than if you place it on its own in the middle of nowhere. There are many kinds of buildings with their own rules so the challenge relies on your ability to place the buildings in optimal spots which isn't a difficult thing to do in the slightest. One thing I find funny is that people who live in houses love the circus while mansion-dwelling folks love jewelry but if you place a circus near the latter, you'll lose points. So, you're essentially rewarded for physically separating the social classes. Whether that's intentional or an oversight, I think it's hilarious either way.