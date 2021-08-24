Cancel
Star Hunter DX

By A.J. Maciejewski
videochums.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo my delight, the shoot 'em ups keep on coming so here's Star Hunter DX which will surely scratch your itch for old-school challenge. Star Hunter DX is a horizontal shoot 'em up that stars the former space pirate and now bounty hunter Luna Starr who's on a mission of revenge after her former crew betrayed her. I thoroughly enjoyed this lone wolf premise as keeping it in mind as you blast through stages actually makes the gameplay more exciting. That being said, you are eventually joined by your loyal maintenance robot Cat-99 and a cool guy named Edgar after unlocking them. Thankfully, each character plays distinctly with Luna being well-balanced, Cat-99 being for beginners with its rapid homing shot, and Edgar being for advanced players with his powerful laser stream that slows him down a lot. It's great to see this much personality poured into a shmup and the bosses have their own personalities, too, via brief dialogue scenes.

