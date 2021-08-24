Cancel
Lyon County, KS

CORONAVIRUS: USD 251 Board approves grant submission for COVID-19 testing during special meeting Monday evening

By Tagan Trahoon
KVOE
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSD 251 North Lyon County is looking to bring another tool into its toolbox of combating COVID-19. During a special board meeting Monday evening the USD 251 Board of Education approved the submission of an ELC grant to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to provide in school COVID-19 testing for students and staff. The $452,000 reimbursable grant would allow the district to provide in-school testing for the next three years if approved.

