Robert Williams no longer is just a youngster trying to make it in the NBA. It’s put-up or shut-up time for him. The Boston Celtics and the 23-year-old big man reportedly agreed to a four-year extension worth $54 million. He’s only started 13 games in his three-year career, but has shown he is knocking on the door to truly breaking out. So, while the deal might seem like an overpay now, it is more so representative of what the Celtics seem to believe he can be.