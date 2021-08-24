Cancel
NFL

VFL Marquez Callaway Goes Off on Monday Night Football

By Jack Foster
VolunteerCountry
VolunteerCountry
 10 days ago
The August 23 edition of Monday Night Football caps off Week 2 of the NFL Preseason, and former Vol WR Marquez Callaway showed out, to say the least.

Callaway nabbed all five of his targets from Saints QB Jameis Winston, racking up 104 yards and two scores in the process.

The first touchdown came on a deep 43-yard bomb from Winston to Callaway, with Callaway diving for the TD grab. (See video below via @Saints Twitter page):

The second touchdown hookup between Winston and the VFL, a 29-yard one-handed catch made by Callaway, came later in the first quarter to eventually put New Orleans up 14-0 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. (See second TD below via @Saints Twitter page)

Ever since the news broke regarding Saints star-WR Michael Thomas' ankle surgery, that will have him sidelined for the entirety of the preseason and at least the first few weeks of the regular season, Marquez Callaway has emerged as one of the Saints top wideouts. His MNF performance further indicates that Callaway may be in line for a highly productive start to his sophomore season in the NFL.

VolunteerCountry

VolunteerCountry

Knoxville, TN
VolunteerCountry is a FanNation channel covering University of Tennessee athletics

#Monday Night Football#Basketball#Vfl#American Football#Saints Qb Jameis Winston#Saints#Mnf#Bond Edits#Si All American#Sports Illustrated
