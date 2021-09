Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Ajay Mathur unveils the music video for “I Need You Now,” a song about the immense magnitude and high of human relationships. Ajay explains, “If nothing else, recent times have shown us how dearly we need human connection and closeness. Admitting that we are vulnerable or lonely is not always easy, but the rewards can be great. ‘I Need You Now’ is about stepping over our shadows and saying it out loud. I need you. Now!”