Will Matt Nagy Ever Accept the Running Game?

By Gene Chamberlain
BearDigest
 10 days ago

Although specifics need to be clarified, one particular phrase from Matt Nagy at Monday's pre-practice press conference provided encouraging news to Bears fans.

The phrase: "...and really kind of tie up this training camp as we head into the season."

Soft tissue injuries seemingly every day of the first few weeks of training camp and Teven Jenkins' back problems made training camp and the first two preseason games into a disjointed, muddled mess.

The first-team offense and defense and the second-team offense and defense never seemed fully defined. You never saw them intact on the field.

It was rare when all first-team receivers got on the field to chase Andy Dalton's throws. He's throwing behind an offensive line in shambles.

Until guard James Daniels returned last week, they were using two starters. Finally it looks like there are five with the addition of Jason Peters and Germain Ifedi at the tackle spots.

The first-team defense at times had four or five starters sitting and never had the full complement on the field.

Coaches and players alike give out the trite line, "it's next player up." The next player doesn't help build continuity within the offensive line or help timing between the quarterback and his top receivers.

The quarterback situation is one where Andy Dalton needs some game time with a viable first team to show they actually can move the ball, and Nagy seems to realize it.

"But the ultimate goal would be to make sure that—I would say offensively, as a whole, just have a little bit more success in regards to getting first downs, staying away from the penalties, the mental stuff and then whoever's out there, being able to just play fast and really kind of tie up this training camp as we head into the season."

Both QBs need more snaps

The underlying issue for the Bears on offense all along has been getting both quarterbacks meaningful snaps. From what Nagy has seen of Justin Fields, there are a couple specific areas where his play is encouraging.

For one, he has figured out how to handle the huddle, which is no small feat considering they didn't use one at Ohio State. This was something Nagy pointed to as being accomplished by the beginning of training camp.

Since then, they've found something else Fields is handling better.

"The post-snap recognition has been pretty good," Nagy said.

This is where any quarterback needs to show skills. Fields is recognizing defenses when they make a change at the snap or just after it to confuse a young quarterback.

"And I think that probably is to me, his post-snap progressions of how quick he sees that is a huge strength of his," Nagy said.

The other Fields strength is one the Bears knew he had all along, but Nagy likes how he is using it in relation to the passing attack. That's Fields' scrambling.

"And then what we're starting to see, too, as we're all seeing, is that he's back there and if a play is not open and he catches that edge," Nagy said. "That scares defensive coordinators because he can get a 20-yard gain.

"He has a good feel for when to run, when not to run, when to protect himself."

Well, maybe not so much protect himself.

Fields' helmet flying off after a pass rusher beat Lachavious Simmons said this much.

Disturbing comment on the run

Nagy did say something somewhat disturbing while trying to elaborate on how the running game has looked, beyond the yardage Fields gained with scrambles.

"You know, our run game hasn't been bad, but when you get behind like that, we're trying to evaluate these players, so what kind of plays are you calling?" Nagy said. "You get caught up as a coach trying to come back and try to score and win the game and do things.

"But really, when the score is where it's at, we're running our normal stuff and see what we can do. There is a balance to that."

So they weren't running as much as they should because they fell behind so early in a preseason game.

It's a practice game. Practice the running attack, even if the score is 41-9 or 41-15 or 41-0.

No one cares what the score of the game is when it doesn't count in the standings but those blocks they work on, or the runs the backs make in a preseason rout, could someday prove invaluable.

The Bears have 15 yards from their first two backs in preseason and 79 of their 257 rushing yards in two games came from Fields scrambling. They need to work at the run at least as much as they need to get Dalton and the first-team passing attack going

It's always been suspected Nagy doesn't have much respect for the running game and when he doesn't have the offense working at it because he's trailing in a preseason game it only confirms this suspicion.

If the Bears are to tie anything up in this final preseason game, it's that notion they shouldn't practice the running attack because they're behind in preseason. They should tie that up, and then toss it into a garbage can behind Halas Hall.

It's exhibition season and it's time for the Bears to show everyone they're ready for the regular season, from the offensive line to the defense to Andy Dalton and Justin Fields. That's what is meant by tying up training camp.

It would be good if Nagy also showed he is ready for the regular season.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

