Olympic Distance Champ Bobby Finke is Latest Guest on Inside With Brett Hawke Podcast

By John Lohn - Editor-in-Chief
SwimInfo
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOlympic Distance Champ Bobby Finke is Latest Guest on Inside With Brett Hawke Podcast. In the latest episode of the Inside With Brett Hawke Podcast, the two-time Australian Olympian turns the spotlight to American distance star Bobby Finke. A standout at the University of Florida, Finke is coming off a spectacular showing at the Olympic Games in Tokyo, where he earned gold meals in the 800-meter freestyle and 1500 freestyle.

www.swimmingworldmagazine.com

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brett Hawke
Person
Caeleb Dressel
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#The Emotions#Olympic Trials#Australian#Olympian#American#The University Of Florida
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
