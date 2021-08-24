Olympic Distance Champ Bobby Finke is Latest Guest on Inside With Brett Hawke Podcast

It was recently reported on Thursday that former WCW and Impact Wrestling wrestler Daffney Unger sadly passed away at the age of 46, after succumbing to a battle with mental health. Following this tragedy, WWE sent out a message via text to the entirety of their roster offering mental health counseling. Daffney was known in World Championship Wrestling from 1999 to 2001, where she would be the manager of David Flair and Crowbar. In addition, it was reported that the police were looking for Daffney.