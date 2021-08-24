Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Tennis

Prep girls tennis preview: 3 things you need to know this season

By JON MASSON
Kenosha News.com
 10 days ago

The girls tennis season is back as one season in the fall this school year after two seasons were held in 2020-21 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Madison Edgewood's Baluck Deang won the WIAA Division 2 state singles championship for the second consecutive year during the 2020 fall season, while Madison La Follette's Annalise Yang earned the state singles title during the WIAA's alternate fall season in the spring of 2021.

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Tennis#Big Eight Conference#Wiaa Division#Division 2#Lancers#Warriors#Sauk Prairie#The Badger Conference#Doubles#Sun Prairie
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
WIAA
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Norfolk, NENorfolk Daily News

Panthers tennis team prepping for season

Coach Kelly Krueger, in his 25th year as coach of the Norfolk High boys tennis team, described his squad’s status as pretty well-established with returning players. “We have three seniors, all letter winners last year, and we had Michael Foster — a varsity tennis player in Arizona — transfer in,” Krueger said. “Those four are the core of our team, so I’m looking for a fifth and sixth player so we can fill our second doubles team. Those fifth and sixth spots, especially the sixth, may be a rotation for a while.”
Danville, ILDanville Commercial-News

PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Danville splits in opener

DANVILLE — The Danville girls tennis team started the season on Friday with two matches against Belleville East and Belleville West at the Danville Tennis Club. The Vikings would beat Belleville West 7-1, but lost to Belleville East 6-3. Lexi Ellis, Josie Hotsinpiller, Ava Towne, Cici Brown and Reese Rundle...
Tennispinejournal.com

Prep girls tennis preview: Depth an advantage for CEC, coach says

Assistant coaches: Nick Lind, Erik Blesener, Tom Proulx. Returning starters: Singles players Winnie Benjamin-Hall, Marina Dostal, Addie Loeb and Lydia Stone; and doubles players Jayden Karppinen, Brynn Martin, Bella Harriman and Carlee Maslowski. Team strengths: With 25 players who are seniors or juniors, the Lumberjacks will have depth and experience,...
Dayton, OHKenosha News.com

5 things to know about Badgers volleyball matches against Dayton

The University of Wisconsin volleyball program only has played Dayton four times in its history, the most recent being in 2000. Yet the ties from the Flyers to the Badgers are many and strong as they meet in a rare back-to-back set of matches Thursday and Friday at the UW Field House.
College SportsKenosha News.com

UW STATS AND STUFF

It's a small sample size, sure, but the Badgers rank first in the Big Ten and ninth nationally in hitting percentage (.359). Middles Danielle Hart (.625) and Dana Rettke (.541) rank second and 13th, respectively, in that category. They have just one hitting error in 59 attempts between them. The...
VolleyballKenosha News.com

Badgers volleyball team not pleased despite sweeping Dayton

One of the two teams on the court at the UW Field House on Thursday night looked like the second-ranked University of Wisconsin volleyball team. But the Badgers were that team only some of the time. After dominating the first set in every phase, the Badgers saw the momentum switch...

Comments / 0

Community Policy