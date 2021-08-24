INJUSTICE 2 Star Matt Yang King Hopes To Bring More Asian-American Representation To The DCAU (Exclusive)
Earlier today, we sat down with Matt Yang King to discuss his role as Kung Lao in Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms (which arrives August 31 on 4K/Blu-ray & Digital). The actor also played Liu Kang in Mortal Kombat 11, and is no stranger to the DC Universe after playing Ryan Choi/The Atom in Injustice 2, Eian in Batman Ninja, and Dr. Shin in Justice League: Throne of Atlantis.www.comicbookmovie.com
Comments / 0