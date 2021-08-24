INJUSTICE 2 Star Matt Yang King Hopes To Bring More Asian-American Representation To The DCAU (Exclusive)

DC FanDome is unveiling the range of films, TV shows, comics and games that are on the docket for this year’s online convention. DC FanDome streams online Oct. 16, and follows last year’s newsmaking first installment, which included the first trailer for The Batman and other major reveals. This year, Warner Bros. Pictures will tease six of its DC films, including a new trailer for The Batman, as well as looks at Dwayne Johnson’s Black Adam, The Flash and DC League of Super Pets and behind-the-scenes looks at Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom and Shazam! Fury of the Gods. Warner Bros. Television...