Behind the Feds' Tesla Investigation, and the Future of Self-Driving Cars

By FlaglerLive
flaglerlive.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s hard to miss the flashing lights of fire engines, ambulances and police cars ahead of you as you’re driving down the road. But in at least 11 cases in the past three and a half years, Tesla’s Autopilot advanced driver-assistance system did just that. This led to 11 accidents in which Teslas crashed into emergency vehicles or other vehicles at those scenes, resulting in 17 injuries and one death.

