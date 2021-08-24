Cancel
New North Central vice president for student affairs, athletics excited to join 'elite institution'

By Kevin Schmit
Cover picture for the articleWith classes starting Wednesday at North Central College, Jessica Brown is ready to assist students any way she can. The college's new vice president of student affairs and athletics, Brown was hired in June and began her duties on Aug. 11. She arrives at the Naperville campus after a seven-year stint at Eureka College in central Illinois, where last year she led the school's COVID-19 response team.

