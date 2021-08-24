Latest iOS update breaks iPhone's cellular connectivity; Apple offers some options to try

Samsung has announced its latest smartwatch — the Galaxy Watch 4 — and it comes with a host of improvements compared to its predecessor. The two major highlights of the Galaxy Watch 4 are the fact it runs on Google’s new Wear OS platform with Samsung’s skin on top, and the new BioActive sensor from Samsung that gives it a boost in terms of health tracking. With these new improvements, it finally seems like Android is a competitor to arguably one of the best smartwatches out there, the Apple Watch. If you’re in the market for a new smartwatch and are confused as to which one is better — the Galaxy Watch 4 vs the Apple Watch 6 — here’s the comparison you need.