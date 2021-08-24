Cancel
California State

Rep. Donalds torches Pelosi maskless California fundraiser: She thinks she's different than you

By Yael Halon
Fox News
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., on Monday took aim at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi for hosting a maskless fundraiser while her constituents are still bound to COVID-19 regulations. "This is the land of hypocrisy," Donalds told "Fox News Primetime" guest host Jesse Watters. "These people live a different way. They are hypocrites. They do not like to live under the standards that they want to put on you."

