Tropical Storm Linda Update, possible heavy rains and flash flooding this weekend. At 5:00am this morning (19 Aug 2021) Linda has been downgraded to Tropical Storm status and is approximately 1100 miles East of Hilo, Hawaii; bringing with it possible heavy showers Sunday and Monday. TODAYS forecast: Forecast calls for trade wind weather which returned last night and will last thru Saturday. This means sunshine with windward and mauka clouds and showers drifting leeward at times. The south swell has peaked and is slowly making its decline. The High Surf Advisory will go away this morning at 6:00am as surf continues to drop advisory . No significant swells from the south are expected through early next week, although small, moderate period swells will prevent surf from going flat.