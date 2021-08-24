Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How to rewire Hollis mind in Psychonauts 2

By Zack Palm
gamepur.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen you reach the chapel in Hollis’ Classroom during one of the early missions in Psychonauts 2, it’s up to you to figure how you can rewire Hollis’ mind so all of the kids can go on the mission to the Casino. There are several thought bubbles in the chapel that are already tied together. You need to place them in a certain order so Hollis changes her mind and brings the entire class on the Psychonauts’ mission. This guide details how to rewire Hollis’ mind and the correct order of the thought bubbles.

www.gamepur.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychonauts 2#The Room#Bubbles#Casino#The Brain Tumbler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Mental HealthIGN

How to Get the Mindfulness Ending

Head for the bathroom once you’re back on your feet. When your wife comes out of it, head inside and shut the door behind you. Grab the pocket watch from the vent beneath the medicine cabinet and just stare at it. The scene will slowly fade into another cutscene between you and the father.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Psychonauts 2 introduces its mind-melting enemies in latest video

Another Psychonauts 2 Basic Braining video has been put out by Double Fine, this time focused around the enemies hero Raz will take on when the game launches next week. As before, the enemies share a common theme around metaphors of issues of the mind. These include the returning Censors who now also come in smaller and Heavy variants. They’re joined by a new enemy type called Regrets who fly around carrying weights that they’ll drop on Raz’s head.
HealthThe Jewish Press

How to Quiet Your Mind

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says a third of us aren’t getting the recommended seven hours of sleep we need. A growing number of scientists are calling our lack of sleep “an escalating public health crisis.” Some aren’t getting enough sleep because they are choosing to stay awake until deep into the night, some to work, others to talk, others to watch, and many because they just can’t disconnect.
Video GamesIGN

Hollis' Hot Streak (1/2) - Psychonauts 2 Walkthrough

This video is part one of IGN's gameplay walkthrough for Hollis' Hot Streak in Psychonauts 2. For more Psychonauts 2 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/psychonauts-2 00:00 Arrive at Casino 00:15 Talk to Hollis 03:20 Hollis' Hot Streak 03:50 Shattered Classroom 04:00 Casino Parking Lot 10:20 X-Ray Jump Puzzle 12:30 Morgue 13:50 Maternity Ward 17:00 Maternity Ward: Back Room 23:00 Cardiology 27:20 Cardiology: Back Room.
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Psychonauts 2 boss guide: How to beat the Lucktopus

Like most of the boss battles in Psychonauts 2, the Lucktopus isn’t particularly challenging. However, you may not know what to do right away. The Lucktopus is, of course, the first boss you face in the game. You’ll fight them at the end of Hollis’ world and it requires a bit of thinking on your toes. The fight is rather reminiscent of some of the first game’s boss fights, as it’s built around throwing things with telekinesis.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to return the missing books to the Librarian in Psychonauts 2

When you enter Cassie’s mind to try and recruit her help with the bees in Psychonauts 2, she’s not going to allow herself to help immediately. Instead, a Librarian form of her needs you to find two missing books from her collection. You’ll have to explore her mind to find them. This guide details how you can find those missing books.
Video GamesIGN

Hollis' Classroom - Psychonauts 2 Walkthrough

This video is IGN's gameplay walkthrough for Hollis' Classroom in Psychonauts 2. For more Psychonauts 2 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/psychonauts-2 00:00 Go to Class 01:20 Enter Hollis' Mind 03:25 Mental Connection 07:00 Hospital Parking Lot 09:40 X-Ray Jump Puzzle 10:50 Morgue 13:00 Chapel.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to increase psitanium limit in Psychonauts 2

You can find Psitanium all over Psychonauts 2. It’s going to be the primary currency you use to purchase consumable items and pins to modify your psychic powers. When you begin the game, you’re only going to be able to carry 100 psitanium. Once you reach that limit, you’ll have to spend it at an Otto-Matic vending machine, and you won’t be able to pick any more up. This guide details how you can increase your psitanium limit.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to beat the panic attack figment in Psychonauts 2

Panic attacks are frightening in the real world, so it makes sense that its antagonistic form in Psychonauts 2 is tough to beat. It will pack a punch, and you need to be prepared to avoid its attacks. This is how to beat this nasty form of figment. You’ll first...
Video GamesIGN

All Half-A-Mind Locations - Psychonauts 2

We show you where to find every Half-A-Mind in Psychonauts 2. Finding two Half-A-Minds instantly increases your Health. Fortifying you from attacks and falls. 00:06 Hollis' Classroom 00:21 Hollis' Hot Streak 00:57 Compton's Cookoff 01:13 PSI King's Sensorium 02:23 Ford's Follicles 02:31 Strike City 02:48 Cruller's Correspondence 02:58 Tomb Of The Sharkophagus 03:06 Bob's Bottles 03:24 Cassie's Collection 04:04 Fatherland Follies For more Psychonauts 2 tips and walkthroughs, check out our full guide on IGN https://www.ign.com/wikis/psychonauts-2.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to connect to Dark Thoughts in Psychonauts 2

One of the new moves for Rasputin introduced in Psychonauts 2 is Mental Connection. It allows you to quickly transport yourself to new areas to get collectibles or close the distance between you and enemies. All this being said, as you arrive in different minds, you will notice strands of dark thoughts that Raz cannot connect to. Here is how to use Mental Connection on Dark Thoughts in Psychonauts 2.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Psychonauts 2: All Achievements and How to Unlock Them

Psychonauts 2 is filled to the brim of many achievements to unlock and completionists would want to get them all. After 16 years since the original game came out, fans would want to complete all achievements at least as a tribute for their beloved franchise. Do not worry though, this Psychonauts 2 guide will share the full list of achievements that can be unlocked.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Psychonauts 2 is a psychedelic and emotional thrill ride full of heart – Review

It’s been 17 years since the original Psychonauts was released, and Razputin’s platform adventuring returns in a strong showing in Psychonauts 2. Things are exactly where we left them since the original game, and other than the graphical update, it doesn’t feel like developer Double Fine Productions misses a beat in returning to the wacky Psychonauts universe.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to start No Man’s Sky Expedition Three: Cartographers

No Man’s Sky Frontiers added a brand new Expedition to the game: Cartographers. This is an exciting new community event for players to complete together while also using the new settlement features added into the game with its latest update. This guide covers how to start the third Expedition and get on your way as fast as possible.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to complete Misunderstood Mischief Special Research all tasks and rewards in Pokémon Go

The Season of Mischief has started in Pokémon Go, and with it, a brand new season-long quest that players will have from September to November to complete. The season-long Special Research is called Misunderstood Mischief, and it will be available to all players in Pokémon Go starting on September 1 at 10 AM in your local time zone. You should not expect to complete it immediately. Instead, the many tasks will unravel throughout the season, likely tying to encounter the Mythical Pokémon Hoopa and the several events that you’ll need to complete. This guide breaks down all of the tasks and rewards you’re going to receive for this quest.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to complete the Horsing Around challenge in Hitman 3

By completing all the objectives in Season of Gluttony’s new Escalation, The Gluttony Gobbling, you can complete most of the new challenges that have been added to the game. However, there are two that you won’t unlock by following what the Pig says. This guide covers how you can complete the Horsing Around challenge.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Psychonauts 2: Is Milkman Making a Comeback in the Sequel?

Psychonauts 2 offers a whole new experience with amazing new visuals, new powers, fresh gameplay, and also the new cast. For players who were fans of the first game though, they would feel nostalgic for the original characters since they really made a mark for them. One of those memorable characters is the paranoid security guard of the asylum Boyd Cooper, who has the alter ego known as the Milkman. Are both person and alter ego making a comeback in this sequel though? As part of our Psychonauts 2 full guide, here is the answer.

Comments / 0

Community Policy