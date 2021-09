It was 48 years ago this week (August 18th to August 25th, 1973) that Paul McCartney & Wings' theme to the James Bond movie Live And Let Die peaked at Number Two on the charts. The song, which followed the recent Number One success of the band's “My Love,” was kept from the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 first by Diana Ross' “Touch Me In The Morning,” and then by the Stories' “Brother Louie.” “Live And Let Die” went on to top both the rival Cash Box and Record World singles charts.