Lady Eagles blitz Bronchos 8-1

ZIONSVILLE - There was a key point of emphasis for the Zionsville Lady Eagles on Monday night when they hosted Lafayette Jeff in a non-conference girls soccer match-up.

Zionsville, ranked ninth in the state poll this week, knew they shouldn't have much of a problem getting the win over Lafayette Jeff.

But while it was a little bit of a mismatch on paper, the Eagles wanted to make sure they got the most they could out of the game before starting conference play later in the week.

They did just that, topping the visiting Bronchos 8-1 to improve to 2-1-1 on the year.

"It was one of those games that you want to make sure that you get something out of it," Zionsville head coach Ramon Aguillon said. "Overall, especially in the second half, we did some good things and the energy level was up. It can be hard to get up for games like this, but the girls were definitely up for it."

The Eagles needed just nine minutes to get on the board, when Abbey Iler scored off on an assist from Mia Schmidt.

The roles were reversed five minutes later, when Schmidt doubled the lead.

Iler made it 3-0 with just under 25 to play in the opening half, before Emory Smith scored off a corner to make it 4-0 at the half.

In their first three games, the Eagles had scored just three goals. Aguillon said it was good to get some confidence in front of the net on Monday.

"Scoring goals is a lot about confidence," Aguillon said. "We had a few girls that were really looking for that confidence and wanted to score. To be able to do that was great for us. Hopefully that translates in our next few matches as we move on from this game."

The Eagles goal scoring didn't slow down in the second half.

Grace Myers scored six minutes into the second half, and Iler completed her hat trick with a rocket into the far corner with 22:40 to play.

Lafayette Jeff scored to make it 6-1 with 17:35 to play, but the Eagles got goals from Reese Nehlsen and Grace Weisenbach to round out the scoring.

Zionsville cleared their bench for the final 25 minutes to give some of the non-starters a lot of minutes.

One of the best parts about the win, Aguillon said, was seeing that the effort level stayed high when the second unit came in.

"We wanted those girls to come in and play the same way as the starters," Aguillon said. "They kept the intensity level up, they created some chances they were able to finish and we were able to get all three of our goalkeepers in. Overall, I think it was just a great opportunity for everybody."

Zionsville starts HCC play off on Wednesday when they travel to face No. 13 Fishers.

Aguillon said it will be a tough test to kick off conference play.

"Fisher is a super tough team and it is always tough to go there and get a good result," Aguillon said. "The girls are aware of it, and we really want to start conference play off on the right foot. It is going to be a challenge, and if we have played like we have the past few days, I think we have a chance to leave with a good result."