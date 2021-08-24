MingYang Launches World’s Largest Offshore Hybrid Drive Wind Turbine

The offshore wind power market is one of the most untapped, high-potential markets. Much of the world could be powered by offshore wind turbines, and I expect we’ll see massive growth in this arena in the coming few decades. Across the wind industry as a whole, including this offshore wind market, one key way to expand it and bring costs down has been to make larger and larger wind turbines. We’ve got more of that news this week from MingYang Smart Energy.