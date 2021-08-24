Domestic Incident Results in Altercation, Stabbing
Hawai‘i Island police detectives are investigating a stabbing incident that occurred in Ocean View on Friday, August 20, 2021. Around 7:30 p.m., Ka‘u patrol officers responded to a residence on Sea Breeze Parkway after receiving numerous calls about an active domestic disturbance between a man and a woman. Upon arrival, officers observed the victim, a 36-year-old man, with an apparent stab wound to his upper left chest. The victim reported that he was stabbed by his neighbor, a 68-year-old man. The 36-year-old man was immediately transported to Kona Community Hospital in critical condition.bigislandnow.com
