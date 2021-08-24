Moore Twp. planners receive warehouse plan for Southmoore Golf Course
MOORE TWP., Pa. – Moore Township's Planning Commission accepted Monday the development plan for two warehouses at the site of Southmoore Golf Course. Accepting the plan for review is a formality. It does not mean the township approves of placing two warehouses covering more than 800,000 square feet on the green space on the west side of Route 512. However, the land is zoned for industry and the developer, operating as Water's Edge at Wind Gap LLC, has an agreement to buy the land.www.wfmz.com
Comments / 0