Former Ragin’ Cajuns star Calais injures foot, sidelined for four to six months

By Raymond Partsch III
1037thegame.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRaymond Calais will be sidelined for a few months. The former Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns star suffered a foot fracture in Saturday’s preseason game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. Calais had three carries for five yards in the contest. NFL.com reporter Tom Pelissero reported on Twitter that...

1037thegame.com

