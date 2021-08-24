Cancel
Energy Industry

Oil rises as full U.S. clearance for COVID-19 vaccine stokes fuel demand hopes

By Syndicated Content
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSINGAPORE (Reuters) – Oil prices rose on Tuesday after the U.S. drug regulator granted full approval to the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE COVID-19 vaccine, stoking investor hopes that higher fuel demand will follow a potential step up in U.S. coronavirus vaccination rates. Brent crude oil futures gained 66 cents, or 0.9%,...

