Portland erupts in protest again, with clashes between far-right, far-left
In East Portland on Monday, a mostly working-class neighborhood, residents and employees of businesses damaged in the melee were out cleaning up. The toppled van, its windows gone and interior looted, remained on its side in the old Kmart parking lot. Nearby, parking lots and buildings were stained with paintball splatter, while canisters from smoke bombs and other agents littered the ground.www.uticaphoenix.net
Comments / 1