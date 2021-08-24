Cancel
Portland, NY

Portland erupts in protest again, with clashes between far-right, far-left

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn East Portland on Monday, a mostly working-class neighborhood, residents and employees of businesses damaged in the melee were out cleaning up. The toppled van, its windows gone and interior looted, remained on its side in the old Kmart parking lot. Nearby, parking lots and buildings were stained with paintball splatter, while canisters from smoke bombs and other agents littered the ground.

