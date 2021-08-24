Cancel
Traverse City, MI

TC West Hosts Volleyball Invitational Featuring Six Teams Over Weekend

By Joey DeBerardino
MISportsNow
MISportsNow
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BkA1Q_0baqNTq400

TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City West hosted six teams in a volleyball invitational over the weekend, including Elk Rapids, Glen Lake, Traverse City St. Francis, North Bay and Fruitport in a round robin format on Saturday afternoon.

T.C. West bested Fruitport in its first matchup, winning three sets to one (25-16, 19-25, 15-12). The Titans also beat Elk Rapids in two sets (25-11, 25-17).

Elk Rapids defeated North Bay in two sets (25-13, 25-23).

In the St. Francis and Glen Lake matchup, the Gladiators beat the Lakers in two straight sets (25-19, 25-10). St. Francis also defeated North Bay (25-22, 25-19).

In Glen Lake’s matchup with North Bay, they also defeated them in consecutive sets (25-18, 25-14).

