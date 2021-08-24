The Best Places to Eat Lobster in Hoboken, Jersey City, + Beyond

Sometimes, it’s important to well, #treatyoself, and a great way to do that is with food. Lobster is one of those things you don’t indulge in every day, so when you do, it’s gotta be done right. We’ve rounded up some of the best local spots to enjoy lobster in Hudson County. Whether it’s lobster in a sandwich, mac, and cheese, fried, in soup, or even an entire one — you can find all of that + more at these spots.