Preseason News Roundup + Hinge-Point ADPs

By Patrick Daugherty
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Daugherty (@RotoPat) and Denny Carter (@CDCarter13) recap a busy weekend of preseason news, talking Michael Carter’s depth chart slide, the Bills’ backfield, Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s ankle injury, Mac Jones’ performance and much more. They also debate the ADPs that could make-or-break drafts, discussing Saquon Barkley, David Montgomery and JuJu Smith-Schuster.

