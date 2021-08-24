Fire breaks out in industrial section

A large fire that churned out thick black smoke broke out around 5:30 p.m. on Monday on Arrowest Road. Witnesses said the business that caught fire was CORRecycling, which moved to this location in May. According to a Daily Sentinel story about the move, the business specialized in recycling electronics, such as computers and televisions..Multiple engines from Grand Junction Fire Department responded to the blaze. Information on the cause of the fire was not available at press time.