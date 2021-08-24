Cancel
NFL

Jets’ Robert Saleh concerned about Elijah Moore, Alijah Vera-Tucker’s missed time

By Elite Sports NY
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInjuries are a part of the game, and they’re certainly present in Florham Park. Not only is Jets defensive end Carl Lawson out for the year with a torn Achilles and linebacker Jarrad Davis sidelined into the regular season with an ankle injury, but rookies Elijah Moore and Alijah Vera-Tucker are also not on the field at the moment.

#Jets#Ankle Injury#American Football#Vera Tucker
NFLchatsports.com

Robert Saleh discusses Elijah Moore’s availability for preseason finale

New York Jets rookie wide receiver Elijah Moore missed the first two games of the team’s preseason schedule with a quad injury. Moore returned to practice on Tuesday, participating fully in scrimmage drills against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles, who the Jets will see at MetLife Stadium on Friday. It appears...
NFLnumberfire.com

Jets' Elijah Moore (quad) back practicing, expected to play Friday

New York Jets wide receiver Elijah Moore was practicing on Tuesday. Moore suffered an injury in camp less than two weeks ago, but he was fortunate to avoid a serious ailment. He was back in action on Tuesday, and the word is that he's expected to suit up in Friday's preseason finale. Look for him to solidify himself as a main pass-catching option for fellow rookie Zach Wilson.
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

Jets’ Elijah Moore returns from quad injury

With each pass Zach Wilson completed in the Jets preseason game at Green Bay last week, a sidelined Elijah Moore zeroed in and visualized himself as the intended wide receiver. Moore, who returned from a quad injury in Tuesday’s joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles, said the mental repetitions were...
NFLUSA Today

Jets WR Elijah Moore plans on playing against Eagles

The rookie receiver returned to practice Tuesday for the first time since injuring his quad. The injury made him miss the first two preseason games, but Moore picked up right where he left off with Zach Wilson. Though Robert Saleh didn’t confirm it, Moore said he expects to play against...
NFLnewyorkjets.com

Jets WR Elijah Moore Picks Up Where He Left Off in the Playmaking Dept.

The bad news, somewhat, was that Jets head coach Robert Saleh wasn't sure if rookie WR Elijah Moore would be cleared to make his preseason debut Friday night against the Eagles. "That's something to evaluate," said the head coach. "I'm not ready to answer that yet." The good news, accompanied...
NFLprofootballnetwork.com

Elijah Moore’s fantasy outlook and projection for 2021

One of the hottest names of the 2021 fantasy football rookie draft cycle is New York Jets WR Elijah Moore. As a first-year player on a team in transition, what is Moore’s fantasy outlook, and can he find his footing quickly enough to become a fantasy producer early on and vastly outperform his ADP?
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Longtime NFL Quarterback Has Blunt Message For Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made his stance clear this offseason: he will not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Cousins has promised to be “vigilant” in following the enhanced protocols for unvaccinated players, and he even said he’d go as far as putting up plexiglass in the QB room. However, he also said he’s “at peace” with his “personal and private” decision to refuse the vaccine.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

New Orleans Saints Reportedly Cut Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints are making some final moves before this afternoon’s 53-man roster deadline. And one of these moves featured the release of backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. But, this doesn’t mean his time with the Saints organization is done. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the team is...
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Tony Romo sends massive warning to rest of NFL about Patriots

The New England Patriots are poised to do better compared to their rather underwhelming 2020 season, but former Dallas Cowboys QB and now CBS NFL analyst Tony Romo thinks they will do more than just improve. According to Romo, he sees the Patriots as massive threats that other NFL teams...

