Cellar Tour & Tasting with Anselme Selosse at Legendary Selosse Maison
Upon first planning my visit to Champagne (or I should say, the Champagne region of France which includes many other regions such as Reims, Epernay, and Avize, situated in the Côte de Blancs), I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would get the opportunity to visit and taste at Selosse Winery. After coordinating my upcoming media itinerary with The Comité interprofessionnel du vin de Champagne and expressing interest in visiting Selosse, I was thrilled when they confirmed my schedule including a visit to Selosse. Read more about this spectacular, once in a lifetime tasting I enjoyed below….www.jsfashionista.com
Comments / 0