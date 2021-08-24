Cellar Tour & Tasting with Anselme Selosse at Legendary Selosse Maison

For The World Made Local, Condé Nast Traveller’s first true global collaboration, editors in Dubai, London, Madrid, Milan, Mumbai, New York, and Shanghai tapped some of the smartest, savviest, and most plugged-in people in 100 different countries. We asked them to tell us what they love most about where they live and why, when the time is right, their home should be your next destination. Consider the below a collection of personalized guides as you plan your next trip, and a reminder that the most compelling motivator for travel is not simply finding new places to visit, but the people you meet along the way who can tell you exactly where to go once you get there.