Pound-for-pound: Manny Pacquiao falls off Boxing Junkie's list

Manny Pacquaio has fallen out of Boxing Junkie’s pound-for-pound rankings. And based on what we saw against Yordenis Ugas on Saturday, it seems unlikely that he’ll climb back onto the list.

Ugas, the crafty Miami-based Cuban, outboxed the Filipino legend to win a clear unanimous decision at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Pacquiao, 42, was coming off a stunning split-decision victory over Keith Thurman in July 2019, which was more than two years ago. He was competitive and fought with passion against Ugas but more than ever he looked his age.

Thus, Pacquiao, ranked No. 15 going into the fight, drops off the list. And he’s replaced by Ugas, who enters as an Honorable Mention. Ugas is currently on a 12-1 run against mostly good opposition, the only loss being a disputed decision against Shawn Porter.

As a result of the aforementioned moves, Gervonta Davis rises from Honorable Mention to No. 15.

Here is where the pound-for-pounders stand.

BOXING JUNKIE

POUND-FOR-POUND

Terence Crawford – No fight scheduled. Canelo Alvarez – Scheduled to fight Caleb Plant to unify all four major 168-pound titles on Nov. 6. Naoya Inoue – No fight scheduled. Errol Spence Jr. – No fight scheduled. Oleksandr Usyk – Scheduled to challenge heavyweight titleholder Anthony Joshua on Sept. 25 in London. Teofimo Lopez – In talks to defend his undisputed lightweight championship against George Kambosos on Oct. 5. Vasiliy Lomachenko – In talks to fight Richard Commey on Dec. 11 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Tyson Fury – Scheduled to defend the WBC heavyweight title against Deontay Wilder on July 24 in Las Vegas. Juan Francisco Estrada – In talks to defend his WBA and WBA junior bantamweight titles in what would be a third fight against Roman Gonzalez on Oct. 16. Gennadiy Golovkin – In talks to fight Ryota Murata in a middleweight title-unification fight on Dec. 28 in Tokyo. Mikey Garcia – Reportedly targeting a Sept. 18 return to the ring. No opponent has been announced. Jermell Charlo – No fight scheduled. Josh Taylor – Tentatively scheduled to defend his undisputed junior welterweight championship against mandatory challenger Jack Catterall on Dec. 18 in Glasgow, Scotland. Artur Beterbiev – The light heavyweight titleholder has been ordered to defend against Marcus Browne but talks are in the early stages. Gervonta Davis – No fight scheduled

Honorable mention (alphabetical order): Mairis Briedis (reportedly in talks to fight Michal Cieslak next month), Jermall Charlo (no fight scheduled), Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (Sor Rungvisai is expected to meet Carlos Cuadras as part of a junior bantamweight tournament but nothing is official), Yordenis Ugas (no fight scheduled) and Oscar Valdez (scheduled to fight Robson Conceicao on Sept. 10).

