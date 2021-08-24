A.J. Allmendinger's future in Cup Series

With the season that AJ Allmendinger is putting up in the Xfinity series and his Cup win at IMS this past month it truly makes you wonder where is AJ’s future in the Cup series. We already know that Allmendinger is going to run a part time basis next season similar to what he did this season. Though that is only for one year and based off his performance this year he is a top contender in the names of drivers who are looking for a ride in the Cup series for 2023.