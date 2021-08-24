West Ham go TOP of the Premier League as Michail Antonio double helps earn them impressive 4-1 win against 10-man Leicester... with Ayoze Perez sent off for horror challenge on Pablo Fornals
Not since the days of Mo Farah, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Greg Rutherford almost a decade ago have the sounds of celebration echoed through the Olympic Park quite like this. There was a standing ovation at the start and the end and there were deep rumbles of appreciation for the team built by David Moyes during those months of football played in empty stadiums.www.chatsports.com
