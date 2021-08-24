Cancel
Premier League

West Ham go TOP of the Premier League as Michail Antonio double helps earn them impressive 4-1 win against 10-man Leicester... with Ayoze Perez sent off for horror challenge on Pablo Fornals

Cover picture for the articleNot since the days of Mo Farah, Jessica Ennis-Hill and Greg Rutherford almost a decade ago have the sounds of celebration echoed through the Olympic Park quite like this. There was a standing ovation at the start and the end and there were deep rumbles of appreciation for the team built by David Moyes during those months of football played in empty stadiums.

Premier League Match Report: West Ham United 4 - 1 Leicester City

Leicester City took a beating at the London Stadium on Monday evening, falling by a score of 4-1 to West Ham United. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the first half through Pablo Fornals before referee Michael Oliver dismissed Ayoze Perez for being shoved into Fornals by Aaron Cresswell. Leicester got a second half goal from Youri Tielemans, but a Said Benrahma strike and a Michail Antonio brace doomed City to their first defeat of the 2021/22 campaign.
West Ham: Pablo Fornals called up to Spain squad

West Ham star, Pablo Fornals, has been called up to the Spanish national team for their upcoming FIFA World Cup qualifiers in September. The 25-year-old has been in outstanding form, registering a goal and an assist so far this season, and as a result, he has found his way back into the Spain squad for the first time since 2018.
Pablo Fornals has quietly become West Ham's main man

In the middle of east London, a football revolution is currently taking place. West Ham, one of the sleeping giants of English football, have been awakened by the genius of David Moyes, and the Hammers are now thriving. And their rise isn't just a random improvement of form, but a...
West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals: We're all excited about Europa League

West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals has welcomed their Europa League draw. The 25-year-old and his teammates gathered at Rush Green Training Ground on Friday morning to watch the first-round draw, which pitted West Ham against Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb and Belgian and Austrian runners-up Genk and Rapid Vienna respectively. “Everyone...
West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals frustrated dropping home points

West Ham midfielder Pablo Fornals wasn't satisfied after their 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace. Fornals struck in the clash at London stadium. “In our home games, we always want three points," he said. “It's a bit disappointing but I think, of course, that no game in the Premier League is...
Michail Antonio's celebration to remember on record night for West Ham

Michail Antonio stands alone at the top of the list of West Ham's Premier League scorers - so it was fitting he danced with himself under the London Stadium lights on Monday. After scoring his 48th top-flight goal for the Hammers in a 4-1 win over Leicester, the striker celebrated surpassing Paolo di Canio's record by waltzing with, lifting and kissing a Michail Antonio cardboard cut-out.
Antonio stars as West Ham crush 10-man Leicester

London (AFP) – West Ham extended their perfect start to the season as Michail Antonio became the club’s record Premier League goalscorer with a double in their 4-1 win against 10-man Leicester on Monday. David Moyes’ side took the lead through Pablo Fornals’ first half goal at the London Stadium.
Leicester's defeat at West Ham last term led to them narrowly missing out on the Champions League... but after two near misses at Europe's elite, the Foxes are building on and off the pitch as they return to the London Stadium hunting the top four again

To the casual observer, May 2021 might look like the high watermark for Leicester City. Five years after shocking the football world by winning the Premier League title, the Foxes made history again by claiming the FA Cup for the first time in their 137-year existence. For a club that...
West Ham ace Michail Antonio: Taking No9 shirt was difficult

West Ham ace Michail Antonio says taking the No9 shirt was a difficult decision. Antonio admitted he was unsure about trading his No30 to become West Ham's No9 but he celebrated with two goals against Leicester. "It was a difficult decision," said Antonio. "I've been here seven years and always...
Paolo Di Canio congratulates Michail Antonio on West Ham goalscoring record

West Ham icon Paolo Di Canio has given Michail Antonio glowing praise after he established himself as the club's record Premier League goalscorer. Antonio's double against Leicester on Monday made sure he overtook the Italian, who previously held the record after his 47 goals in 118 appearances during his time at Upton Park between 1999 and 2003.

