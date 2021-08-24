Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Say So Long To ‘Draft And Develop’

By Bill Huber
Posted by 
PackerCentral
PackerCentral
 10 days ago

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Draft and develop was Ted Thompson’s mantra during his long tenure as the Green Bay Packers’ general manager.

Current general manager Brian Gutekunst has deviated from that a bit. In 2019, he went on a shockingly big shopping spree in free agency. He made more modest additions with Christian Kirksey and Rick Wagner in 2020 and De’Vondre Campbell in 2021. More than that, Gutekunst has showed less patience than his predecessor in developing those precious, franchise-building draft picks.

Last week, Gutekunst traded 2018 second-round cornerback Josh Jackson. On Monday, he released 2020 fifth-round linebacker Kamal Martin and traded 2019 sixth-round cornerback Ka’dar Hollman. Hollman’s exit, having been left in the dust at cornerback, wasn’t a surprise. The release of Martin, who started six games as a rookie, was a surprise, even after being buried on the depth chart. In years past, a patient approach would have bought Martin at least another year. Instead, the team saw no reason to hang onto a third-string player and special teams liability with a history of knee problems.

“It’s a constant evaluation and it’s going to be different for each guy,” Gutekunst said last week about how he weighs the evaluation of top draft picks. “I think sometimes when you get to a certain stage where it’s not good for the team to keep them around, then you have to move on. But, certainly, if we invest a draft pick in you and we invest time into you, we’re going to give you an opportunity to see if you can make it.”

Along with the release of tight end, Daniel Crawford, who was added early in training camp, the Packers have 82 players on the roster. They must be at 80 by 3 p.m. Tuesday and 53 by 3 p.m. the following Tuesday.

Putting Athletic Gifts Together, Nijman Pushes for Roster Spot

Little more than a big bundle of potential for his first two years, Yosh Nijman's high-quality training camp has him in position to make the Packers' roster.

  • 8 hours ago

Highlights From Practice 16 of Packers Training Camp

Will Matt LaFleur give up the play-calling duties? Plus a lot more from Monday at training camp, including Jordan Love's return to action (with video evidence), injury updates and notes from the practice field.

  • 20 hours ago

Time Not on Yiadom’s Side In Crowded Cornerback Group

The playbook, technique and special teams will be the keys for new cornerback Isaac Yiadom.

While there might not be any major moves coming by Tuesday – the roster includes two kickers (JJ Molson being the second), four quarterbacks (Jake Dolegala being the fourth) and two bottom-of-the-depth chart players who barely played against the Jets (linebacker De’Jon Harris and defensive tackle Josh Avery) – there could be some eyebrow-raising releases on the path to 53.

All eight members of the 2019 draft class played last season and were on this year’s training camp roster. Hollman is the first casualty. Third-round tight end Jace Sternberger and sixth-round running back Dexter Williams could be the next, though Sternberger’s two-game suspension to open the season could give him a reprieve.

Seven of the nine members of the 2020 draft class made the team last year and all nine were on the roster to open camp. Guard Simon Stepaniak (retired) and Martin are gone, and sixth-round center Jake Hanson is on the bubble. Seventh-round safety Vernon Scott and seventh-round outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin could be on thin ice, too. Scott has failed to separate himself at a position group that’s dripping with young depth and is out with an injured hamstring, and Garvin hasn’t distinguished himself at all despite ample opportunities at a position that lacks depth.

Of the nine-member Class of 2021, fifth-round cornerback Shemar Jean-Charles, sixth-round lineman Cole Van Lanen and sixth-round linebacker Isaiah McDuffie are on the bubble, too. Jean-Charles and Van Lanen haven’t stood out in deep position groups and McDuffie hasn’t gotten going after missing the start of training camp. Those three remain quality developmental players but the Packers are a high-quality depth with depth at most positions.

More than anything, with Aaron Rodgers in what could be his last season with the team and major cap problems on the horizon, the Packers are in win-now mode.

“Moving on from players is tough,” Gutekunst said on Sunday. “You’d like to keep them all, and I think we have the resources here to develop them. You’d love to be able to do that if you had that opportunity. And this will be no different. I think we have a very good squad and this is a tough squad to make. But with 16 practice-squad spots, if we’re able to keep all our own guys, we’ll have 69 players in-house plus probably a couple injured guys. So, you actually end up keeping more guys around than you really ever have, which is nice. But it’s always hard this time of year to walk away from players you’ve seen give so much to you.”

Comments / 0

PackerCentral

PackerCentral

Green Bay, WI
207
Followers
531
Post
48K+
Views
ABOUT

PackerCentral is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Green Bay Packers

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Rodgers
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Say So#Packers#American Football#The Green Bay Packers#Jets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Packers GM Uses 1 Word To Describe Aaron Rodgers Conversations

One of the biggest talking points of the 2021 NFL offseason was the state of the relationship between Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst. With that storm successfully navigated, Gutekunst has revealed some of the conversations he’s had with Rodgers. Speaking to the media on Wednesday,...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

NFC Notes: Bears, Lions, Packers, Vikings

While Bears RB Damien Williams has a pretty different skillset from RB Tarik Cohen, ESPN’s Dan Graziano notes Chicago could use Williams in some similar ways as a change of pace while Cohen is out. PFF’s Brad Spielberger outlines a potential contract extension that could work for the Bears and...
NFLElkhart Truth

Jordan Love’s camp? ‘Fantastic,’ Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst says

GREEN BAY — Brian Gutekunst might’ve gotten a tiny bit carried away. Or maybe the Green Bay Packers general manager really did think his hand-picked quarterback of the future, Jordan Love, had a “fantastic” training camp — despite missing a week of practice and the second of the team’s three preseason games with a right throwing shoulder injury.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Legendary WR Cris Carter Has Blunt Message For Cam Newton

The New England Patriots’ decision to cut Cam Newton surprised everyone in the NFL world this Tuesday. Well, everyone except legendary wide receiver Cris Carter. After news broke that Newton was being released, Carter tweeted “I’m not surprised the Patriots cut an unvaccinated Cam.”. Newton never said he was unvaccinated,...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers sign surprise cut off waiver wire

The Green Bay Packers are bringing back a surprise cut from yesterday. Today, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero announced that the Packers have re-signed quarterback Kurt Benkert to their practice squad. Originally, Pelissero mentioned that the Packers planned to bring Benkert back if he wasn’t claimed. Luckily, the former Virginia quarterback...
NFL247Sports

Clay Matthews news: Aaron Rodgers shuts door on former Packers LB's return to Green Bay

Recent social media posts from a few Green Bay Packers players had the fan base buzzing about a possible comeback for former star linebacker Clay Matthews to come out of retirement and join the team in 2021. But according to star quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the posts were more of a joke involving him, offensive lineman David Bakhtiari and wide receiver Randall Cobb.
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Green Bay Packers trying out son of Brett Farve's backup

The Green Bay Packers are trying out tight end Josh Pederson, ESPN’s Field Yates reported on Sunday, the son of former Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson. Pederson’s father, Doug, served as the Eagles’ head coach until 2020, after stints as a coordinator or assistant with the Kansas City Chiefs and again with the Eagles. He won Super Bowl LII as the Eagles’ head coach, the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory. Before Pederson went into coaching, in his 13-year-long NFL career, he served as a backup quarterback on a number of NFL teams, including the Green Bay Packers. He had two stints with Green Bay: one from 1995-1998, and one from 2001-2004. While with the Packers, Pederson was a part of the team that won Super Bowl XXXI — and he spent many years as the backup quarterback to Packers legend Brett Farve.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Chiefs Released Notable Running Back On Monday

The Chiefs had to make the difficult decision to release one of their notable running backs on Monday afternoon. Kansas City felt good about all five of its running backs during the preseason, leaving the organization with a difficult decision on Monday when it started trimming its roster to 53 players. Unfortunately, Darwin Thompson was the odd man out.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLYardbarker

Rivers Gets Next Chance With Packers

The Green Bay Packers are thin at outside linebacker. Pro Bowler Za’Darius Smith hasn’t practiced due to a back issue. Key backup and special-teams standout Randy Ramsey is out indefinitely with an ankle injury sustained on Monday. The Packers toyed with moving inside linebacker Kamal Martin but he suffered a knee injury on Tuesday.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Longtime NFL Quarterback Has Blunt Message For Kirk Cousins

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has made his stance clear this offseason: he will not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Cousins has promised to be “vigilant” in following the enhanced protocols for unvaccinated players, and he even said he’d go as far as putting up plexiglass in the QB room. However, he also said he’s “at peace” with his “personal and private” decision to refuse the vaccine.

Comments / 0

Community Policy