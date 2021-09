Saint Luke’s Health System announced it will require all employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 30, 2021. The announcement comes as Kansas City has experienced a dramatic surge in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks. Hospitals and health systems across Missouri and Kansas have struggled to find enough ICU beds and staff to care for patients. Pediatric cases and hospitalizations have also risen sharply, causing increased concern among health officials that there will be another uptick in cases as kids head back to school.