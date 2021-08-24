Tyrannosaurus Rex may have been a picky eater
Just when you thought the king of the dinosaurs couldn’t get any more terrifying, a study by Japanese researchers has found that T.rex may have been able to pick out the most desirable parts of its freshly-killed prey to eat. A team of researchers based at the Institute of Dinosaur Research in Fukui Prefectural University used computed tomography (CT) scanning techniques to reconstruct the complex structure of blood vessels and nerves found in the mandible of T. rex fossil originally unearthed in Hell Creek Formation, Montana.www.sciencefocus.com
