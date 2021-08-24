Cancel
Tyrannosaurus Rex may have been a picky eater

By Jason Goodyer
Science Focus
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you thought the king of the dinosaurs couldn’t get any more terrifying, a study by Japanese researchers has found that T.rex may have been able to pick out the most desirable parts of its freshly-killed prey to eat. A team of researchers based at the Institute of Dinosaur Research in Fukui Prefectural University used computed tomography (CT) scanning techniques to reconstruct the complex structure of blood vessels and nerves found in the mandible of T. rex fossil originally unearthed in Hell Creek Formation, Montana.

