Rooftop Taco And Tequila Bar In Mississippi Is As Amazing As It Sounds

Take your next meal to new heights with a visit to Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar. The name says it all! It’s a rooftop eatery that serves tacos and tequila. What more could you ask for?!

Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar is in Ocean Springs.

It opened its doors (and rooftop) in 2019.

Don't be mistaken, though. It's not a traditional Mexican restaurant. Instead, it doles out Tex-Mex with a twist.

What does that mean, exactly? Well, the food isn’t quite as spicy as typical Mexican grub.

But, it’s just as flavorful and somewhat adventurous, thanks to creative takes on classic dishes.

The menu, of course, boasts lots of tacos. There are nearly a dozen to choose from and almost as many condiments to dress them.

It’s not just tacos on the menu, though.

There’s plenty more, including classic apps, like fresh salsa and the eatery’s signature Seven Layer Dip Martini.

Familiar favorites, such as nachos and fajitas can also be found on the menu.

The variety doesn’t end with the food, though.

It extends to the drinks, too. Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar has the largest selection of tequila in Mississippi!

Well…are you drooling yet? We thought so! For more information, call Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar at (228) 447-3375 . You can also visit the eatery’s website . And remember to like Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar on Facebook .

