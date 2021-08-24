Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mississippi State

Rooftop Taco And Tequila Bar In Mississippi Is As Amazing As It Sounds

By Daniella DiRienzo
Posted by 
Only In Mississippi
Only In Mississippi
 10 days ago

Take your next meal to new heights with a visit to Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar. The name says it all! It’s a rooftop eatery that serves tacos and tequila. What more could you ask for?!

Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar is in Ocean Springs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3K8ZWc_0baq45Tv00
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar/Facebook

It opened its doors (and rooftop) in 2019.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bXEnf_0baq45Tv00
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar/Facebook

Don't be mistaken, though. It's not a traditional Mexican restaurant. Instead, it doles out Tex-Mex with a twist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2deFB0_0baq45Tv00
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar/Facebook

What does that mean, exactly? Well, the food isn’t quite as spicy as typical Mexican grub.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U9Yfm_0baq45Tv00
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar/Facebook

But, it’s just as flavorful and somewhat adventurous, thanks to creative takes on classic dishes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ndfbr_0baq45Tv00
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar/Facebook

The menu, of course, boasts lots of tacos. There are nearly a dozen to choose from and almost as many condiments to dress them.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bw2WL_0baq45Tv00
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar/Facebook

It’s not just tacos on the menu, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3oP1sh_0baq45Tv00
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar/Facebook

There’s plenty more, including classic apps, like fresh salsa and the eatery’s signature Seven Layer Dip Martini.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mU8jX_0baq45Tv00
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar/Facebook

Familiar favorites, such as nachos and fajitas can also be found on the menu.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZGvg3_0baq45Tv00
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar/Facebook

The variety doesn’t end with the food, though.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NBkKF_0baq45Tv00
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar/Facebook

It extends to the drinks, too. Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar has the largest selection of tequila in Mississippi!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZrTgO_0baq45Tv00
Rooftop Taco & Tequila Bar/Facebook

Well…are you drooling yet? We thought so! For more information, call Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar at (228) 447-3375 . You can also visit the eatery’s website . And remember to like Rooftop Taco and Tequila Bar on Facebook .

So, did you know about this rooftop eatery in Ocean Springs? Have you ever visited? If so, what’d you order? How was it? Tell us!

This is just one of the rooftop spots in the state. There are a few others. Click here to read about one that offers rooftop dining all year long.

The post Rooftop Taco And Tequila Bar In Mississippi Is As Amazing As It Sounds appeared first on Only In Your State .

Comments / 3

Only In Mississippi

Only In Mississippi

5K+
Followers
414
Post
597K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Mississippi is for people who LOVE the Magnolia State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Lifestyle
State
Mississippi State
Local
Mississippi Restaurants
City
Ocean Springs, MS
Local
Mississippi Food & Drinks
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tequila
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bar Food#Tacos#Food Drink#Tequila Bar#Mexican#Tex Mex
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

7 Iconic Mississippi Desserts And Where To Find Them

How sweet it is to…live in Mississippi! The Magnolia State is no stranger to iconic indulgences. And if you’re looking to indulge, there’s no better place than one (or all) of the following landmark eateries, which, among other things, are famous for their desserts. So, have you tried these iconic desserts? Did we miss your […] The post 7 Iconic Mississippi Desserts And Where To Find Them    appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Visit Ship Island In Mississippi, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Fort

Vacation days make everyone think of the beach, but the beaches are often too crowded to fully enjoy. Why not find a quieter beach When your idea of an adventure contains a beautiful beach, an island, and a historic fort all in one? Ship Island has all of that for you. Come for the beach, […] The post Visit Ship Island In Mississippi, A Hidden Gem Beach That Has Its Very Own Fort appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

One Look At This Magical Indoor Playground In Mississippi, And You’ll Wish You Were A Kid Again

Between unbearable heat and unexpected rainstorms, it’s hard to plan outdoor activities in Mississippi. Luckily, there’s a place where you can have outdoor-style fun inside. It may sound too good to be true, but such a place actually exists and it’s fittingly named, The Playground.   Ready to pay a visit to The Playground? Remember, […] The post One Look At This Magical Indoor Playground In Mississippi, And You’ll Wish You Were A Kid Again  appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

For A Limited Time, Schitt’s Creek Fans Can Visit The Rosebud Motel In Mississippi

Calling all fans of the hit show Schitt’s Creek! For a limited time, you can visit a set re-creation of the Rosebud Motel. Known as Roseburg Motel, it’s incredibly detailed and sure to impress even die-hard fans. The best part of all is that there’s no cost to visit. So, are you ready to step […] The post For A Limited Time, Schitt’s Creek Fans Can Visit The Rosebud Motel In Mississippi      appeared first on Only In Your State.
TravelPosted by
Only In Mississippi

This Adventure-Filled Mississippi Road Trip Will Take You To 4 Little Known And Unforgettable Destinations

The Magnolia State boasts incredible natural beauty, loads of history, and exhilarating adventures. And the best place to experience all three is the Natchez Trace Parkway. Spanning hundreds of miles through three states, the scenic parkway is brimming with sites and attractions; so much so, that it can be a bit overwhelming… until now, and that’s because we took the courtesy of mapping out a short-and-sweet route to some of the Natchez Trace Parkway’s best little-known and unforgettable destinations. All you have to do is gas up the car and embark on this epic Mississippi road trip!
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Opened Since The 1980s, Pleasant’s Bar-B-Q Is One Of The Oldest Restaurants On Mississippi’s Gulf Coast

Withstanding the test of time is a huge feat for any restaurant. That’s especially so in the case of Pleasant’s Bar-B-Q, which is one of the oldest restaurants on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. Its age isn’t its only claim to fame, though. The decades-old dining spot doles out what is arguably the best barbeque on the […] The post Opened Since The 1980s, Pleasant’s Bar-B-Q Is One Of The Oldest Restaurants On Mississippi’s Gulf Coast appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Don’t Miss The Biggest Arts And Crafts Festival In Mississippi This Year, Prairie Arts Festival

Drawing tens of thousands of people and hundreds of vendors each year, the Prairie Arts Festival is one of the biggest arts and crafts fests in the nation! Fun for the entire family, the one-day event includes more than just great shopping. There are also kids’ activities, live entertainment, and more. For more information, call […] The post Don’t Miss The Biggest Arts And Crafts Festival In Mississippi This Year, Prairie Arts Festival appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

An Antique Carousel Will Soon Be A Permanent Fixture At The Mississippi Agriculture And Forestry Museum

There’s no quicker way to stir up some feelings of nostalgia than a carousel. And for many residents, the carousel that comes to mind is the Caring Carousel. At the end of 2020, it was disassembled, but its days of circling round and round are hardly over. Watch the video below for a peek at […] The post An Antique Carousel Will Soon Be A Permanent Fixture At The Mississippi Agriculture And Forestry Museum appeared first on Only In Your State.
TechnologyPosted by
Only In Mississippi

Escape Reality With A Visit To Virtual Reality HQ In Mississippi

We can all use an escape every now and then. And when time, funds, or both are limited, there’s no better place to escape reality than Virtual Reality HQ. A virtual reality arcade, it offers both kids and adults the chance to embark on all sorts of adventures. So, are you ready to plan your […] The post Escape Reality With A Visit To Virtual Reality HQ In Mississippi   appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

A Tiny Hole-In-The-Wall, Bully’s Restaurant In Mississippi Is Known Nationwide For Its Down-Home Soul Food

Housed in a small, modest brick building, Bully’s Restaurant doesn’t look like your typical renowned restaurant. However, great eateries come in all shapes and sizes – and Bully’s Restaurant can definitely attest to that. It’s been doling out its down-home soul food for decades. For more information, call Bully’s Restaurant at (601) 362-0484. And remember […] The post A Tiny Hole-In-The-Wall, Bully’s Restaurant In Mississippi Is Known Nationwide For Its Down-Home Soul Food appeared first on Only In Your State.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

For Vintage Furniture & Collectibles, Visit That Gumbo Life In Mississippi

Anyone who has been through the Southern United States knows that there is so much more than what meets the eye, especially in Mississippi. While most visitors tend to stick to the big cities like Jackson and Gulfport during their travels, those smaller cities that are filled with community spirit are just as worthy of exploration. However, with our recent series of Small Business Spotlights, we are able to shed light on a smaller coastal area of Mississippi. The next time you find yourself adventuring through the small Gulf city known as Gautier, Mississippi, we recommend stopping at a beloved community shop known as That Gumbo Life.
Mississippi StatePosted by
Only In Mississippi

Mississippi’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With More Than 100 Glorious Campsites

There’s a lot to love about Little Black Creek Campground and Park, including more than 100 campsites and nearly two dozen cabins! The plentiful accommodations aren’t the park’s only lovable features, though. There’s also the fact that it surrounds an idyllic lake. This small town spot is easily one of Mississippi’s best kept camping secrets.

Comments / 0

Community Policy