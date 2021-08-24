Cancel
Congress & Courts

Democrats will try to ‘deem’ $3.5T budget blueprint

By Lindsey McPherson CQ-Roll Call (TNS)
Bakersfield Californian
 10 days ago

Speaker Nancy Pelosi floated a compromise to moderate holdouts Monday that would advance the budget resolution needed to unlock a $3.5 trillion package of aid to families, students and clean energy subsidies in exchange for a guaranteed vote on a separate, $550 billion infrastructure package. The plan would “deem” the...

