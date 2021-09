Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler opened up to Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt on Lincoln Riley and his outlook for the 2021 season. “I think Coach Riley does a great job keeping it simple and making it easy for our whole offense just to be efficient,” Rattler said. “Attacking down the field, have a good run game and even everything out. He definitely makes it easy at the QB position going through your reads and seeing coverages. He teaches us a lot of great things. It’s been great so far and I’m excited to see what he dials up this year”