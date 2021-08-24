Ten Long-Dead Series Dying For A Revival
In recent years game publishers have increasingly looked to the past for inspiration, giving old series new life. This week’s release of Psychonauts 2, the sequel to a beloved 2005 platformer, is the latest game to give fans of long-dead series hope. It isn’t a one-off, however. Games like Streets of Rage 4, Half-Life Alyx, and Shenmue III have also beaten the odds in recent years to return. So with these games showing anything is possible, we thought we’d highlight a few additional series long in need of a revival.www.heypoorplayer.com
Comments / 0