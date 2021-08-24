Ten Long-Dead Series Dying For A Revival

Searching (2018) with John Cho and Debra Messing was one of the best movies of the year due to one interesting aspect — the entire movie was filmed through the lens of a screen. Viewers never saw the characters as they might be normally filmed, with the camera man standing off to the side or right in front of their faces. Instead, everything was done through the interface of a computer screen, text messages, TV footage, or video calls. In the film industry, it seems it was more of a cool one-off instead of spawning something new; in video games, that’d be the kind of thing that would signal the birth of an entire genre.