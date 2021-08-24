Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Dragon Star Varnir Review (Switch)

By Andrew Thornton
heypoorplayer.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDragon Star Varnir Review: Dungeons & Dragons… and Death. Idea Factory has slowly been importing all of its recent JRPGs to the Switch over the past several years. We had Fairy Fencer F: Advent Dark Force in 2019, Megadimension Neptunia VII in 2020, and it looks like the tradition’s still going strong as 2021 is the year of Dragon Star Varnir. Now, I’m not new to Dragon Star Varnir. I played it back in 2019 when it was first released and enjoyed it quite a bit. Things change, however, and I, like everyone else, am capable of looking back on a game that I once enjoyed and saying, “wow, this wasn’t very good after all.” Fortunately, this isn’t going to be one of those times, as the game holds up just as well now as it did before.

www.heypoorplayer.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fairy Fencer F#Dragon Star Varnir Review#Dungeons Dragons#Death Idea Factory#Dragon Star Varnir
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Arietta of Spirits (Switch) Review

Something can be said for the value of brevity. As I’ve gotten older with more family responsibilities, it’s constrained my free time to a degree in which time for video games, my favorite pastime, has been shaved down to a scant amount. Arietta of Spirits, the first release from Red Art Games, has taken this tact with a scaled down, personal story of a young girl awakening her true nature and going on a journey of discovery. It’s a good example of how a micro-focused game and narrative can still make for a fulfilling experience.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Trigger Witch (Nintendo Switch)

Trigger Witch is described as an action-adventure game for the Nintendo Switch. I’d say It’s actually more like an RPG crossed with a twin-stick shooter, with a sprinkle of Mortal Kombat-level gore added for good measure. It’s a combination that’s nothing short of unique, but does it work?. I was...
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

Rogue Explorer Review (Switch)

Rogue Explorer review: It Could Have Been Something Special. This might be a strange way to start a review, but here goes. As I played through Rogue Explorer, I kept appreciating the bones of the game. There were many elements that, if combined differently, might have resulted in a fantastic experience. It’s almost like glancing at the schematics for a hot air balloon that was instead scrapped and used to build a hot dog kart. Which I don’t mean in a cruel way. Just that the game never quite achieved what I felt it was capable of. Keep reading our Rogue Explorer review to see if the game might still be worth your time.
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Monster Train (Switch) Review – All Aboard

After a successful year of Monster Train gracing PCs, it’s finally come to the Nintendo Switch. Utilizing a unique, almost tower defense-like system in which you protect levels on a train car from hordes of enemies, Monster Train has captured the hearts of card game enthusiasts far and wide. And it isn’t hard to see why. Taking clear inspiration from Slay the Spire, developer Shiny Shoe has honed in on a winning formula, combining the best bits of several genres to create pure deck-building bliss.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Heart Chain Kitty (Switch) Review

Alright so maybe graphics matter a little. Heart Chain Kitty is a 3D platformer that pitches itself as a collectathon in the same vein as Banjo-Kazooie and Super Mario Sunshine. However, collecting the various macguffins scattered throughout its levels will be the least of your worries, especially if you’re playing the Switch version. Heart Chain Kitty is fascinating, though more so in its unbroken string of poor choices rather than its game design.
Video Gameskeengamer.com

Arietta of Spirits Review: An Emotional Roller-Ghoster (Switch)

Video games are a wonderful medium that enable developers to express themselves in a variety of ways using sound, visuals and player interaction. For this reason, they can be used to tell great stories that immerse the player in a way that is impossible to achieve using other mediums, like books and movies.
Video Gamessoftpedia.com

Humankind Review (PC)

What’s the winning move in a strategy game? Is it careful use of the military? Should the player focus on economic development? Should gamers research all tech as fast as possible? These are all questions 4X fans know well and the fun in the genre lies in finding new ways to answer them. Humankind adds an entirely new one: can choosing the best mix of civilizations be the perfect way to ensure victory?
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Hoa (Switch) Review

Hoa developed by Skrollcat studio (in partnership with Kyx studio) and published by PM Studios was originally unveiled May of 2020 during the Wholesome Direct - Indie Game Showcase. And what a perfect announcement that was. Showing off its gorgeous hand drawn art style, the game instantly garnered much deserved anticipation as it stood out as one of the presentation’s highlights. A year and a half later and we now have Hoa in our hands. Has our little forest dwelling platformer blossomed into a must-play indie title on the Switch, or has it withered and died in the summer heat?
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Papa’s Quiz (Nintendo Switch)

An issue with many trivia games is that the players need to be at the same level in order be competitive. That’s fine if you’re playing with friends, but it doesn’t work so well with the varying ages of family members. Papa’s Quiz changes the formula just enough to help solve that problem.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Winds of Change (Switch) Review

This better not awaken anything in me. Winds of Change is a 2D visual novel and point and click adventure created and published by Klace and Crunching Koalas. It advertises itself as the “Ultimate Furry Tale,” which may be quite surprising to some that a video game is inspired by the furry fandom. Upon some research, I found that the creator of this game, Klace, is a very well known “fursuiter” within the fandom, and through a Kickstarter campaign, got this game created originally for Steam and now on the Nintendo Switch. What we have in Winds of Change is a huge roster of anthropomorphic characters in a deep, well told, epic story set in a high-fantasy world.
Video Gameswaytoomany.games

Review – Quake (Switch)

Quake is more than just a classic gaming franchise, it’s an institution. It was the original Crysis, the first game to make people want to spend hundreds of bucks on a graphics card just to play it with friends, as it was also one of the first games to truly popularize online gaming. It paved the way for eSports as we know today and spawned acclaimed sequels. It even spawned a freaking convention that exists to this very day. Speaking of “Quake Convention”, it was during this year’s Quakecon that Bethesda swiftly announced a surprise release of the first game on the franchise in remastered form, courtesy of the turbo wizards at Night Dive Studios. What a match made in heaven.
TV & Videosspoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Netflix Releasing: Wish Dragon (2021) - Reviewed

Disney’s Aladdin is back in the form of frequent conceptual artist turned writer-director Chris Appelhans’ filmmaking debut Wish Dragon, Sony Pictures China and Netflix’s answer to Disney’s recently released Raya and the Last Dragon. Like Raya, the film prominently features a wisecracking magical noodle shaped Chinese dragon with unique powers including but not limited to shape-shifting into human forms and performing astonishing physical feats.
Video Gamespurenintendo.com

Review: Risk System (Nintendo Switch)

Risk System is an action arcade game developed by Newt Industries and published by Hidden Trap. It’s a shoot ’em up that takes its controls to a new level. If you’re a fan of these types of games, then there’s a lot to love about this one. Learning the controls...
Video Gamesfingerguns.net

Necrobarista: Final Pour Review (Switch) – Latte to the Partay

An expanded director’s cut on its original release Necrobarista. Necrobarista: Final Pour inspires death, coffee and the afterlife. The Finger Guns Review;. First of all, a disclaimer is needed. This is my first rodeo… in visual novels. Hence the title. There may be things you think, “Kat, that is in every visual novel”, and that is fine. You can strike me for that, but with no expectations and no comparisons, here is my deep dive into a first look at the genre.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

King's Bounty II (Switch) Review

An unpolished but potential filled tactics RPG. Over three decades after the release of the original King’s Bounty on DOS, King’s Bounty II arrives on a multitude of systems including the Nintendo Switch. Like the original it combines the various tropes of western RPGs with deep, tactical, turn based combat. But in the more than thirty years since the original release, both western RPGs and tactics games have evolved significantly. King’s Bounty II takes some giant steps towards modernization, but gets tripped up in several places along the way.
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Earth Defense Force: World Brothers (Switch) Review

On the surface, Earth Defense Force is a game series about killing giant ants. Just like a Hollywood B-movie, each title of the series knows what it strives to achieve: a silly, cheesy, science fiction title about shooting giant insects and aliens in the face. What more could one ask for? In an attempt to bring a new spin on the formula, developer Yuke’s takes the reins to make a colorfully comical entry that works well in a few places, but fails to hit the mark in many others.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot for Switch reviews its key elements in a new trailer

Son Goku, the most powerful warrior in the universe, did not acquire his power overnight. Only hard training and his talent allowed him to unleash his full potential. In Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot, the RPG based on la saga de Akira Toriyama, the player can relive the main episodes of the adventure. Now, the title developed by CyberConnect2 is about to launch on another platform, Nintendo Switch. Bandai Namco has released an unreleased trailer that brings out all the main features.
Video Gamesheypoorplayer.com

OBAKEIDORO! Review (Switch)

Now I know what you’re thinking — didn’t OBAKEIDORO! come out two years ago? Why would anyone possibly review a two year old game now? Why didn’t you review it two years ago?. The answers are yes, because it got such a big update based on player feedback that it’s...
Video GamesNintendo World Report

Spelunky (Switch) Review

It is nigh impossible in this day and age to not know anything about Spelunky from Mossmouth before diving into it. Even if someone has never played the influential roguelike before, it’s very likely they’ve heard of the game at a minimum. I’ve consumed an enormous amount of media about a game I haven’t even played until reviewing it because Spelunky is such a prolific game. There are thousands of hours of content and analysis for this one little indie game. Speedruns, funny compilation videos, podcasts, and design analysis are all available for those curious because this game has meant so much to so many people.

Comments / 0

Community Policy