Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Zaid Koursheed Joins NMS Consulting as a Senior Consultant

dallassun.com
 10 days ago

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 23, 2021 / NMS Consulting, Inc., a global management consulting and strategy firm, today announced the appointment of Zaid Koursheed as a Senior Consultant to the firm's Istanbul office but based in Baghdad, Iraq where he shall manage and oversee current client mandates in Iraq.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
Los Angeles, CA
Business
City
Los Angeles, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nms#Consultancy#Management Consulting#Nms Consulting Inc#A Senior Consultant#United Scientific Bureau#Medochemia Pharma#Al Awal Scientific Bureau#Nms Mena Region#Arabic#Turkish#Global Media Contacts#Mena Gulcan Koseoglu
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
Country
Iraq
Related
Businessdallassun.com

Rodic Consultants Awarded with Times Excellence Award

New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI/NewsVoir): Leading infrastructure consultancy company Rodic Consultants has won the prestigious Times Excellence Awards 2021. Rodic was honoured with the prestigious 'Corporate Excellence in Infrastructure Consultancy' Award by an eminent jury comprising eminent industry leaders. Amid COVID-19, the awards were held virtually to ensure adherence to social distancing norms.
Businessdallassun.com

StageZero Life Sciences Completes Acquisition of the Health Clinics Business

Transformational Acquisition Creates Vertically-integrated Healthcare Company with Next-Generation Diagnostic Capabilities and Advanced Telemedicine Platform. TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / StageZero Life Sciences, Ltd (TSX:SZLS)(OTC PINK:SZLSF) ('StageZero' or the 'Company'), a healthcare company working to reduce the risk of cancer and other chronic diseases through early detection and intervention, today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the business of Health Clinics Limited (the 'Acquisition'). The Acquisition was completed through the acquisition of all of the shares of Clinics Operations Limited, a provider of specialist clinical services across Europe and North America, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Health Clinics Limited, and the acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Health Clinics USA, Corp. ('HC USA'), a company in which Health Clinics Limited holds significant ownership interest.
Katy, TXdallassun.com

Arkose Signs Business Development Agreement with Native American Capital

KATY, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Arkose Energy Corp. attended the Reservation Economic Summit for The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development on July 19-21, 2021. The National Center for American Indian Enterprise Development ('NCAIED') is moving forward with resiliency and reinvention for Native American enterprises. The event features tribal leaders, members of Congress, federal agency representatives, state and local officials and top CEO's on a national platform. Arkose is committed to assisting in the development of transitional use of energy and working with tribes to find economic benefit in responsible ways to develop energy assets.
BusinessTravelDailyNews.com

Emmanuel Lavoie appointed CEO of Jetstream

VANCOUVER - Jetstream Hospitality Solutions, the all-in-one technology platform powering the rise of multi-unit properties entering the short-term rental market, has named Emmanuel Lavoie as its new CEO with effect from September 1st 2021. Lavoie, the company's COO since 2015, will take the helm from founder and former CEO Mike Liverton. Liverton will move to the position of group Chairman.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Camect Taps Security Industry Veteran Ron Grubbs to Lead Global Sales

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (PRWEB) August 31, 2021. Camect’s global footprint has grown to over 30 countries by partnering with wholesale distributors, security integrators, and monitoring services. These partners rely on Camect for highly accurate on-site analytics, customizable video monitoring integration, and top rated support. To continue to support this growth Camect has appointed industry veteran, Ron Grubbs, to head global sales and business development. Ron Grubbs brings decades of leadership experience to Camect’s sales organization. His background includes over 30 years of partnering with integrators to implement secure solutions for residential and commercial customers. This direct experience with security integrations will enable the continued growth of Camect’s professional dealer program . Additionally, Ron has a track record of partnering with wholesale distributors which will also add value to Camect’s distribution network.
EducationPoets and Quants

Top Feeder Schools To The Consulting Industry

2019 was a banner year for consulting placement at the top business schools in the United States and Europe. What effect did coronavirus have on the industry boom?. Answer: It seems to have slowed, but certainly couldn’t stop, the interest MBAs have for the industry. And while the overall salary for all schools that report a ,median declined slightly, the rise in salaries and signing bonuses for grads from the top schools continued apace — with more schools joining that select group.
BusinessZacks.com

Charles River (CRA) Hires New Energy Practice Senior Consultant

CRAI - Free Report) yesterday announced the appointment of Randel R. Young as a senior consultant at its Energy Practice. Young is a distinguished research fellow and advisory director at the Center for Energy Law at Tulane University in New Orleans, MS, where he works as a part-time faculty member and lectures on the structuring, development and execution of cross-border pipeline projects and other large-scale global energy projects. He also serves on the Advisory Board of Stirling Infrastructure Partners Ltd. in London. Young is engaged in U.S. and cross-border oil, gas and resource projects, transactions and investments. He also provides expert testimony and advice on damage theories and recovery strategies in energy commercial and investment disputes. He has been engaged in strategic planning, market analysis, emerging market risk assessment, mergers and acquisitions, privatization, energy project development and transaction advisory, and energy and natural resource contracting strategies.
New York City, NYnyrej.com

Emtec Consulting Engineers is celebrating 40 years of business

A: Emtec Consulting Engineers is celebrating 40 years of business. Q: What thoughts or emotions come to mind when you think about this milestone?. A: Founded in 1981, Emtec Consulting Engineers began with two young entrepreneurs recognizing the demands and opportunities within the nuclear industry. Andy Solano and his then partner formed a corporation with three branches: Electrical and mechanical engineering, and technical services. The technical side never saw traction, but engineering took hold and the firm transformed with interest from local architects in design work. Emtec was one of the early engineering companies in the area to offer mechanical, electrical, plumbing and fire alarm design under one roof, and it worked.
EconomyPoets and Quants

Ms. Consultant To Impact Investor

I’m a consultant looking to transition to impact investing / impact VC. Played a critical role in building out a team, capabilities, and a client base for a nascent industry vertical at my current firm. Spending January – July ’22 working at a social enterprise in Asia (maybe virtual), honing skills for a future impact VC role that the MBA can accelerate.
Marketsdallassun.com

Axion Trade to offer Prime Brokerage Services in Asia

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Axion Trade, one of the leading prime brokerages in the United States and the United Kingdom, is expanding its services to the APAC region to serve the region's increasing demand for trade liquidity from the institutional and retail sector. Axion...
Businessdallassun.com

Xel Research's Global Awards 2020-21

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI/SRV Media): Xel Research, one of the leading marketbrand research companies recently concluded its Global Awards 2020-21 that honored and felicitated India's leading organizations and professionals from different industries for their stellar role in their respective fields. The virtual award show was held on 29th August 2021 and awarded 77 winners across various categories for their efforts to bring a positive impact. The awards were based on a comprehensive market research study and opinion surveys conducted by Xel Research.
Businessdallassun.com

Seven Arts Entertainment Achieves OTC Markets Current Reporting Status

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Seven Arts Entertainment Inc. (OTC PINK:SAPX), the 'Company,' is pleased to announce Seven Arts has achieved Pink Current reporting status with OTC Markets. Following six years of dormancy new management was able to obtain control of the company, get verified with...
Lifestylepassengerterminaltoday.com

Berk Albayrak appointed CEO of Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport

Airport operator Malaysia Airports has appointed Berk Albayrak as CEO of Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen International Airport (ISG) in Turkey. Albayrak was appointed as acting CEO of ISG in April this year and has held various positions at ISG over his 11-year tenure, including chief operating officer and the technical services director.
Businessdallassun.com

Focus Universal Inc. Announces Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Closing of Public Offering

ONTARIO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2021 / Focus Universal Inc. (NASDAQ:FCUV) (the Company), a provider of patented hardware and software design technologies for Internet of Things (IoT) and 5G, today announced the closing of its previously announced public offering. In addition, the underwriters have exercised their over-allotment option resulting in the issuance of an additional 300,000 shares.
Businessdallassun.com

POWERGRID wins the Prestigious global ATD Best Award

Gurugram [Haryana] (India), September 2 (ANI): Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) was awarded the Association for Talent Development (ATD) 2021 BEST Award on Thursday. POWERGRID has secured 8th rank among 71 organisations from around the globe and became the only PSU to win this award and one of...
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy