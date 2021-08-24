Zaid Koursheed Joins NMS Consulting as a Senior Consultant

CRAI - Free Report) yesterday announced the appointment of Randel R. Young as a senior consultant at its Energy Practice. Young is a distinguished research fellow and advisory director at the Center for Energy Law at Tulane University in New Orleans, MS, where he works as a part-time faculty member and lectures on the structuring, development and execution of cross-border pipeline projects and other large-scale global energy projects. He also serves on the Advisory Board of Stirling Infrastructure Partners Ltd. in London. Young is engaged in U.S. and cross-border oil, gas and resource projects, transactions and investments. He also provides expert testimony and advice on damage theories and recovery strategies in energy commercial and investment disputes. He has been engaged in strategic planning, market analysis, emerging market risk assessment, mergers and acquisitions, privatization, energy project development and transaction advisory, and energy and natural resource contracting strategies.