NSW has smashed its first vaccination target a week sooner than expected
NSW has administered more than 6 million jabs, reaching the state’s first vaccination target. It had been projected to take until the end of August to reach this level of vaccination – equivalent to 60 per cent of the adult population inoculated with a single dose and 30 per cent fully vaccinated – but significant uptake since additional supplies were made available and restrictions on the AstraZeneca vaccine were relaxed have allowed NSW to hit the 6 million dose target a week ahead of schedule. The premier said that certain restrictions could be relaxed for fully vaccinated people in September, and details of what those freedoms could be would be announced on Thursday, August 26. Leaks to the media in recent days have suggested that gyms and outdoor dining could be among the first activities reinstated.www.timeout.com
